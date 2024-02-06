Foodtown closing in Olive Branch

Foodtown, a grocery store at 26650 State Highway 3 in Olive Branch, Illinois, in Alexander County, across Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau, is closing.

The shutdown was announced on Facebook.

"We are sad to announce we are closing the store. We have decided it's what is best for our family at this time. Electric cost(s) and refrigeration repairs have gotten out of hand. We appreciate everyone's business the last few years. We know not everyone is going to understand but we have given it our all," the June 17 post read.