Foodtown closing in Olive Branch

Foodtown, a grocery store at 26650 State Highway 3 in Olive Branch, Illinois, in Alexander County, across Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau, is closing.
The shutdown was announced on Facebook.
"We are sad to announce we are closing the store. We have decided it's what is best for our family at this time. Electric cost(s) and refrigeration repairs have gotten out of hand. We appreciate everyone's business the last few years. We know not everyone is going to understand but we have given it our all," the June 17 post read.
The owners said the family may try to open another venue "at a smaller scale" in the future.
Foodtown's social media announcement followed by one day the opening of Rise Community Co-Op Market in Cairo, Illinois, the Alexander County seat, 16 miles away.
Cairo had been a so-called "food desert" and without a grocery store for seven years before Rise's June 16 grand opening.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.