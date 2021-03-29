Chaffee, Missouri-based D Duncan Floristry & Boutique has purchased the former Broadway Biergarten location at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The boutique's co-owners, Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper, plan to remodel the building this spring and open a floral and gift shop there in time for Mother's Day.
Duncan and Scheper opened D Duncan Floristry & Boutique in Chaffee in January 2020 featuring unique floral designs, seasonal apparel, home and seasonal decor, custom gifts, beauty products, gourmet snacks and a signature line of 100% soy candles.
Similar products and services will be offered at the Cape Girardeau location. Pending city approval, they also plan to have an interactive floral "bar" design studio, where clients can watch their floral gifts being created while enjoying a glass of wine, beer or a cocktail.
DS Land LLC, co-owned by Duncan and Scheper, purchased the building from GGI Resiliency LLC. The transaction was finalized last week with Chris Cole of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handling the transaction.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.