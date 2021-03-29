Chaffee, Missouri-based D Duncan Floristry & Boutique has purchased the former Broadway Biergarten location at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The boutique's co-owners, Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper, plan to remodel the building this spring and open a floral and gift shop there in time for Mother's Day.

Duncan and Scheper opened D Duncan Floristry & Boutique in Chaffee in January 2020 featuring unique floral designs, seasonal apparel, home and seasonal decor, custom gifts, beauty products, gourmet snacks and a signature line of 100% soy candles.