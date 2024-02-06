Fireworks retailers had 'booming' sales

If you think you saw (and heard) more fireworks in your neighborhood over the weekend, you're probably right.

Several fireworks retailers in the area reported record sales in the days leading up to the Fourth of July. I visited two of the larger fireworks outlets in the area last Thursday and Friday and can't say I've ever seen longer lines at every checkout station (not to mention half-empty shelves and overflowing shopping carts of nearly every customer) than I saw last week.

Why all the pyrotechnic purchases this year? I have a couple of theories — Independence Day was on a Saturday this year and many towns (including Cape Girardeau) canceled community-sponsored fireworks shows due to COVID-19 and concerns about attracting large groups of people who wouldn't necessarily be wearing face masks or practicing social distancing.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), there are usually around 16,000 Fourth of July fireworks shows across the country, but this year about 90% of them were canceled.

Cancellation of those shows apparently contributed to record purchases by families and individuals.

Nationally, some fireworks retailers reported sales as much as 300% higher than last year, and last year was a record-breaker with $1.3 billion in sales with consumer purchases accounting for $945 million of that total (professional shows accounted for another $360 million in 2019).

Statewide sales totals for 2020 aren't available yet, but last year, Missouri led the nation when it came to the value of the fireworks imported into the state. Missouri averaged $8.34 worth of firecrackers, Roman candles, smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics for every man, woman and child in Missouri, for a total imported fireworks value of $51,088.748. Alabama was a distant second, averaging $5.80 per Alabamian.

---

Although it was scheduled to expire last week, Saint Francis Healthcare System has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with UnitedHealthcare that will keep Saint Francis providers (physicians) in the United network through the end of August. The physician agreement with United was scheduled to expire July 1.

Meanwhile, Saint Francis itself has been an "out-of-network" provider since its contract with United expired in March. There is no word on the status of contract talks between Saint Francis and United.

---

Orscheln Farm & Home's new location at 11 S. Kingshighway could be larger than originally planned, according to information I received Monday from the retailer's home office in Moberly, Missouri.

The company announced early last year it would relocate its Cape Girardeau store at 338 Christine St. to the former Kmart building near the intersection of South Kingshighway and Independence Street. It was reported Orscheln would occupy about 50,000 of the building's 80,000 square feet while the remainder of the building would be leased to Bargain Hunt, a discount retailer based in Tennessee.

However, Bargain Hunt recently confirmed it was no longer planning to open a store in Cape Girardeau.

"Right now we do not have a tenant in mind for the excess space," said Orscheln real estate manager Nicholas Orscheln. As a result, he said Orscheln "will be filling a much larger footprint in the building than originally anticipated. We now have the flexibility to move the outdoor display area inside."

Orscheln initially expected to complete its move to the new location as early as last fall, but interior demolition and renovation work didn't start until about a month ago. The current plan is for the relocation to take place "in late fall of this year," according to Orscheln director of planning and administration Dave Hult.

---

The roller-coaster economic ride resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continued last week.

Depending on the data you're looking at, we're either well on our way toward economic recovery or headed straight toward a second wave of coronavirus infections.

According to the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations, more than 650,000 Missourians filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits between mid-March and the end of June. Those claims were almost entirely the result of businesses that closed or laid off employees during the pandemic.

For three weeks in late March and early April, Missouri averaged nearly 100,000 initial unemployment claims a week before leveling off and declining for 10 consecutive weeks as employers gradually reopened their businesses and brought employees back into stores, offices and other workplaces.

However, in the past two or three weeks, there have been increases in statewide coronavirus cases, leading some businesses to once again close their doors and lay off employees. During the week of June 14, there were 17,165 first-time claims for unemployment benefits in Missouri. A week later, that number increased by 9% to 19,071, still far below the peak of more than 104,000 during a one-week period in late March, but it was the first increase in the number of claims after 10 consecutive weeks of steadily declining numbers.

In a few days, we'll know whether the number of unemployment filings increases again when the state releases last week's data.

---