Final round of government stimulus checks due before close of 2021

The last child tax credit cash payments to eligible Americans, authorized in the $1.9 trillion stimulus approved in March by Congress, should be deposited in personal bank accounts on or after Dec. 15, according to a report from the news and commentary website BGR.
The amounts sent this month figure to be significantly higher than any of the previous payments in the six-check series from Washington -- which began to be sent in July. Some beneficiaries could receive checks in December of nearly $1,800, according to Digital Market News.
In 2022, eligible American families will receive a traditional tax credit when filing their federal tax returns.
