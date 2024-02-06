All sections
BusinessNovember 29, 2021

Final round of government stimulus checks due before close of 2021

The last child tax credit cash payments to eligible Americans, authorized in the $1.9 trillion stimulus approved in March by Congress, should be deposited in personal bank accounts on or after Dec. 15, according to a report from the news and commentary website BGR...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., is seen in this undated photo.
The United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., is seen in this undated photo.Associated Press

The last child tax credit cash payments to eligible Americans, authorized in the $1.9 trillion stimulus approved in March by Congress, should be deposited in personal bank accounts on or after Dec. 15, according to a report from the news and commentary website BGR.

The amounts sent this month figure to be significantly higher than any of the previous payments in the six-check series from Washington -- which began to be sent in July. Some beneficiaries could receive checks in December of nearly $1,800, according to Digital Market News.

In 2022, eligible American families will receive a traditional tax credit when filing their federal tax returns.

