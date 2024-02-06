Final round of government stimulus checks due before close of 2021

The last child tax credit cash payments to eligible Americans, authorized in the $1.9 trillion stimulus approved in March by Congress, should be deposited in personal bank accounts on or after Dec. 15, according to a report from the news and commentary website BGR.

The amounts sent this month figure to be significantly higher than any of the previous payments in the six-check series from Washington -- which began to be sent in July. Some beneficiaries could receive checks in December of nearly $1,800, according to Digital Market News.