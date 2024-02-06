Favorable jobs report in January

Labor Department statistics released Friday showed U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs in January, a higher number than analysts expected, even as the unemployment rate inched up from 3.9% to 4.0% last month.
The nation gained more jobs last year than in any year since 1978.
The jobless rate fell by nearly 3 percentage points in 2021 — from 6.7% to 3.9% — the sharpest yearly decline on record.
The hiring gains and brisk consumer spending were set against the backdrop of the highest inflation in 40 years and continuing supply-chain disruptions hampering the availability of many goods. Prices of food, energy and housing also soared, especially in the last half of 2021.
