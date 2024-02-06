All sections
BusinessFebruary 7, 2022
Favorable jobs report in January
Labor Department statistics released Friday showed U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs in January, a higher number than analysts expected, even as the unemployment rate inched up from 3.9% to 4.0% last month. The nation gained more jobs last year than in any year since 1978...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Labor Department statistics released Friday showed U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs in January, a higher number than analysts expected, even as the unemployment rate inched up from 3.9% to 4.0% last month.

The nation gained more jobs last year than in any year since 1978.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The jobless rate fell by nearly 3 percentage points in 2021 — from 6.7% to 3.9% — the sharpest yearly decline on record.

The hiring gains and brisk consumer spending were set against the backdrop of the highest inflation in 40 years and continuing supply-chain disruptions hampering the availability of many goods. Prices of food, energy and housing also soared, especially in the last half of 2021.

