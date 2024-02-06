Favorable jobs report in January

The jobless rate fell by nearly 3 percentage points in 2021 — from 6.7% to 3.9% — the sharpest yearly decline on record.

The hiring gains and brisk consumer spending were set against the backdrop of the highest inflation in 40 years and continuing supply-chain disruptions hampering the availability of many goods. Prices of food, energy and housing also soared, especially in the last half of 2021.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.