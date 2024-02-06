All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 23, 2018

FanDuel Group to launch online sports betting and casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- FanDuel Group says it will launch online sports betting and an internet casino in New Jersey, hopefully in time for the start of football season. FanDuel, which is mostly owned by Ireland-based Paddy Power Betfair, will provide online sports betting with the license of the Meadowlands Racetrack, and internet gambling through its licensing affiliation with Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino...

By WAYNE PARRY ~ Associated Press
A clerk hands a sports betting ticket to a gambler July 14 at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey; minutes after it started accepting sports bets.
A clerk hands a sports betting ticket to a gambler July 14 at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey; minutes after it started accepting sports bets.Wayne Parry ~ Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- FanDuel Group says it will launch online sports betting and an internet casino in New Jersey, hopefully in time for the start of football season.

FanDuel, which is mostly owned by Ireland-based Paddy Power Betfair, will provide online sports betting with the license of the Meadowlands Racetrack, and internet gambling through its licensing affiliation with Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino.

GAN and IGT will provide the technology platform for both.

"Online sports betting 'go-live' preparations for FanDuel are well advanced and we remain confident in launching integrated sports betting alongside our existing internet casino later this year," said Dermot Smurfit, GAN's CEO.

They are among many companies racing to get in on both of New Jersey's growing gambling markets.

Sports betting in New Jersey began last month, generating $16.4 million in bets during its first two weeks.

Internet gambling has grown steadily in New Jersey since its November 2013 launch and provides about 10 percent of the Atlantic City casinos' revenue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and the Ocean Resort, and two racetracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park, offer sports betting.

Ocean Resort's internet gambling site had its first full day of operation Tuesday, becoming New Jersey's 27th licensed internet gambling site.

But many others have applied for permission to offer sports betting as well, and all of them hoping to be up and running by the time the first NFL game kicks off in the first week of September.

The Golden Nugget and Resorts have applied for in-person and mobile sports betting. Hard Rock is awaiting approval of its application, and the three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment have applied for in-person betting, mobile betting or both. In-person betting would be held at Harrah's and Bally's (which also would service the adjacent Caesars casino), and the company would offer mobile sports betting aligned with all three of its Atlantic City casinos.

Officials at the Tropicana did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their sports betting plans. The casino and its parent company are being sold to Eldorado Resorts.

There are 14 potential sports betting licensees: the nine Atlantic City casinos, the three functioning racetracks -- Monmouth Park in Oceanport, the Meadowlands in East Rutherford and Freehold Raceway in Freehold -- and two former track sites -- Atlantic City Race Course in Mays Landing and the former Garden State Park site in Cherry Hill.

Officials at Freehold's parent company did not respond to a request for comment.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as Target tumbles
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape G...
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy