Ex-NFL star Bleier raises money for Perryville memorial

The former football star also visited the Perryville memorial site at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway, which includes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in the nation's capital,

Bleier was injured by enemy rifle fire and shrapnel from a grenade Aug. 20, 1969,

After several surgeries, Bleier — who had played in the NFL during the 1968 season before his military service — returned to the Steelers, helping them win Super Bowl championships in 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980.

Bleier, 77, retired from pro football following the 1980 season.

