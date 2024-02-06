All sections
April 24, 2023

Ex-NFL star Bleier raises money for Perryville memorial

Robert "Rocky" Bleier, a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who earned four Super Bowl rings while in the starting backfield for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, keynoted a recent fundraiser on behalf of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rocky Bleier shakes hands at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl winning running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recently spoke at a fundraiser for the not-for-profit, which among other things sports what is called an "exact" replica of the Vietnam Veterans memorial in Washington, D.C.
Rocky Bleier shakes hands at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl winning running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recently spoke at a fundraiser for the not-for-profit, which among other things sports what is called an "exact" replica of the Vietnam Veterans memorial in Washington, D.C.

Robert "Rocky" Bleier, a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who earned four Super Bowl rings while in the starting backfield for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, keynoted a recent fundraiser on behalf of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Robert "Rocky" Bleier speaks at a March 4 fundraiser for Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Bleier, a Vietnam veteran, keynoted the event, which netted the not-for-profit $250,000, according to memorial executive director Rae Lynn Munoz.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Robert "Rocky" Bleier speaks at a March 4 fundraiser for Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Bleier, a Vietnam veteran, keynoted the event, which netted the not-for-profit $250,000, according to memorial executive director Rae Lynn Munoz.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Robert "Rocky" Bleier speaks at a March 4 fundraiser for Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Bleier, a Vietnam veteran, keynoted the event, which netted the not-for-profit $250,000, according to memorial executive director Rae Lynn Munoz.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Robert "Rocky" Bleier speaks at a March 4 fundraiser for Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Bleier, a Vietnam veteran, keynoted the event, which netted the not-for-profit $250,000, according to memorial executive director Rae Lynn Munoz.Submitted

Bleier's appearance at the gala, held at Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel in Frontenac, Missouri, netted the memorial $250,000, according to the not-for-profit's executive director, Rae Lynn Munoz, herself a Marine Corps veteran.

The former football star also visited the Perryville memorial site at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway, which includes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in the nation's capital,

Bleier was injured by enemy rifle fire and shrapnel from a grenade Aug. 20, 1969,

After several surgeries, Bleier — who had played in the NFL during the 1968 season before his military service — returned to the Steelers, helping them win Super Bowl championships in 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980.

Bleier, 77, retired from pro football following the 1980 season.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

