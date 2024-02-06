Ex-NFL star Bleier raises money for Perryville memorial

Robert "Rocky" Bleier, a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who earned four Super Bowl rings while in the starting backfield for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, keynoted a recent fundraiser on behalf of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.
Bleier's appearance at the gala, held at Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel in Frontenac, Missouri, netted the memorial $250,000, according to the not-for-profit's executive director, Rae Lynn Munoz, herself a Marine Corps veteran.
The former football star also visited the Perryville memorial site at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway, which includes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in the nation's capital,
Bleier was injured by enemy rifle fire and shrapnel from a grenade Aug. 20, 1969,
After several surgeries, Bleier — who had played in the NFL during the 1968 season before his military service — returned to the Steelers, helping them win Super Bowl championships in 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980.
Bleier, 77, retired from pro football following the 1980 season.
