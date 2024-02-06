Esports center coming to Cape Girardeau later this year

The reader is invited to do a Google search for "lol," the popular texting slang.

The first results received are no longer for the acronym spelling out the words "laugh out loud," but instead such a query returns a list of links related to the video game League of Legends.

By some measures, the popularity of esports, or electronic sports, is growing at an extraordinary rate.

For the uninitiated, esports involves any competitive online video game, whether played solo or on a team.

According to statista.com, a market research firm, esports — in all of its forms — had an estimated worldwide value of more than $1 billion in 2021, increasing by over half from 2020.

A group of local investors hopes to catch the wave and plans to open a bricks-and-mortar esports gaming center in Cape Girardeau by mid-summer.

Jim Riley of Cape Girardeau's Red Letter Communications, one of the principals behind the new company Relentless Contenders, which plans to open the center, is bullish on esports and its future.

"So much of the world is already involved in esports. It is the biggest entertainment industry now in America and maybe in the world," he said. "That's compelling and it's embraced by so many of our young people who are so passionate about this. Even though our generation grew up with a different set of circumstances, for them, this is as real as playing baseball and other physical sports were for us."

Eighth grader Wyatt Means, sitting center of the photo holding a controller, plays in the Super Smash Bros. esports competition hosted by the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation, on Nov. 17 at Cape Girardeau Junior High School. Southeast Missourian file

John Truitt, Relentless Contenders CEO, also plans to open a gaming center in Paducah, Kentucky, where he lives — and acknowledges not everyone will understand why he and his team are excited about the new venture.

"If someone is over the age of 40, perhaps even 35, if you say esports to them, they don't know what you're talking about," acknowledged Truitt, in remarks Thursday to a crowd invited by the digital workforce development company Codefi at the Marquette Building in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Truitt — whose son Dustin is one of the world's top ranked players of the esports video game Overwatch — said global events have spurred rapid growth in this niche market.

"The number of people playing esports worldwide is expanding exponentially thanks to lockdowns, COVID fears, and for awhile, the lack of traditional sports on television," he said, citing one data point in particular.

"In 2021, more people in the U.S. were watching esports than any other sport except for the National Football League," Truitt noted.

Esport examples

In addition to the aforementioned Overwatch and League of Legends, other competitive video games include Call of Duty, Fortnite, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

Brett Payne, founder of Contender eSports — with whom the local group Relentless Contenders will partner — said he is often asked why people should come to a gaming center when competitive video games can be played at home.

"There is the compelling aspect of having friends on a team and the ability to compete and win with your friends," said Payne, whose company opened a successful esports gaming center in Springfield, Missouri, six weeks before Gov. Mike Parson issued his COVID-related stay-at-home order in early 2020. "At our centers, we make it fun, we have refrigerators to store food and it's a very social, family-friendly environment."

Payne said Contender eSports is trying to establish a "footprint" worldwide.