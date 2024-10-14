All sections
BusinessDecember 12, 2022

EquipmentShare expands to Cape Girardeau

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Columbia, Missouri-based EquipmentShare has purchased a property at 281 Rambler Drive in Cape Girardeau. The 36,000-square-foot industrial building sits on 5 acres in Cape Girardeau Industrial Park.
EquipmentShare will employ between 20 and 30 full-time employees at its new Cape Girardeau location, according to Meg Judy, deputy director of public relations and communications for the Columbia, Missouri-based firm.

Judy said the company, founded in 2014, has repurposed the former Republic Waste material recovery facility on the Rambler Drive site, describing EquipmentShare as "a nationwide construction solutions ecosystem provider that solves industry 'pain points' through smart jobsite technology and equipment rental, retail and service distribution."

EquipmentShare has more than 140 locations in the U.S., with Missouri branches in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Joplin,

"We know cotton is a staple commodity in the Bootheel and Cape was a strategic location for us to better serve that industry," Judy said.

Jordan Carver will act as general manager of the Cape Girardeau branch.

"We used crushed pavement stones for our equipment lot from Pavestone in Scott City," said Carver, adding that EquipmentShare intends to be a good corporate partner in the community.

More information on the company may be found at www.EquipmentShare.com.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the land sale transaction.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

