EquipmentShare expands to Cape Girardeau

EquipmentShare will employ between 20 and 30 full-time employees at its new Cape Girardeau location, according to Meg Judy, deputy director of public relations and communications for the Columbia, Missouri-based firm.

Judy said the company, founded in 2014, has repurposed the former Republic Waste material recovery facility on the Rambler Drive site, describing EquipmentShare as "a nationwide construction solutions ecosystem provider that solves industry 'pain points' through smart jobsite technology and equipment rental, retail and service distribution."

EquipmentShare has more than 140 locations in the U.S., with Missouri branches in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Joplin,

"We know cotton is a staple commodity in the Bootheel and Cape was a strategic location for us to better serve that industry," Judy said.