Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan seeks input

A draft plan is anticipated by June and will be made available for review at www.southeastmpo.org.

Stakeholders are identified as electric-vehicle dealers, EV service providers and charging providers, plus organizations that might host charging stations on their property (e.g., hotels, airports, service stations), transit and delivery fleets and the general public.

Power providers, universities and institutions, plus other agencies and interest groups will participate through individual interviews scheduled by the project team, SEMPO said.