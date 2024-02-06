All sections
BusinessFebruary 7, 2022
Eastridge, Sander hired by Jackson Parks & Rec
Chris Eastridge and Spencer Sander have been hired by the City of Jackson's Parks and Recreation Department for full-time roles beginning today. Jason Lipe, Parks and Recreation director, announced Eastridge, currently a recreation supervisor for the City of Cape Girardeau working out of the Osage Centre, will become Jackson Civic Center manager. Eastridge holds an undergraduate degree in recreation from Southeast Missouri State University...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Civic Center
Jackson Civic CenterSoutheast Missourian file

Chris Eastridge and Spencer Sander have been hired by the City of Jackson's Parks and Recreation Department for full-time roles beginning today.

Jason Lipe, Parks and Recreation director, announced Eastridge, currently a recreation supervisor for the City of Cape Girardeau working out of the Osage Centre, will become Jackson Civic Center manager. Eastridge holds an undergraduate degree in recreation from Southeast Missouri State University.

Sander, the son of Jackson's Ward 1 alderman and former Mayor Paul Sander, will become recreation supervisor, a newly-created position.

The younger Sander holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from St. Louis' Fontbonne University and will initially be responsible for operating the boys baseball league.

"In 2016, the city took over operation of the boys league and we felt in order to help the league grow and reach its potential and later expand our recreational offerings, we needed a person dedicated to that more-targeted role," Lipe said. "We had the money in the budget and the stars aligned, so we're pushing forward."

Eastridge and Sander expect to be formally introduced at the Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting Feb. 21.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

