Eastridge, Sander hired by Jackson Parks & Rec

Chris Eastridge and Spencer Sander have been hired by the City of Jackson's Parks and Recreation Department for full-time roles beginning today.

Jason Lipe, Parks and Recreation director, announced Eastridge, currently a recreation supervisor for the City of Cape Girardeau working out of the Osage Centre, will become Jackson Civic Center manager. Eastridge holds an undergraduate degree in recreation from Southeast Missouri State University.

Sander, the son of Jackson's Ward 1 alderman and former Mayor Paul Sander, will become recreation supervisor, a newly-created position.