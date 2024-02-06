According to data cited by Delaware-based internet financial news website 24/7 Wall St. LLC, three counties in the Missouri Bootheel — Dunklin, Mississippi and New Madrid — are among the 50 most sedentary counties in America.

Using information compiled by a joint report of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the top three most physically inactive U.S. counties are all in Arkansas: Prairie, Dallas and Nevada.

In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin County is listed as 11th most sedentary with 42.9% of its population rated as "non-exercising." New Madrid County is 16th on the list (42.4%) and Mississippi County is 21st (41.7%).