BusinessNovember 29, 2021

Dunklin, New Madrid and Mississippi counties listed in report as among the least physically active in U.S.

According to data cited by Delaware-based internet financial news website 24/7 Wall St. LLC, three counties in the Missouri Bootheel — Dunklin, Mississippi and New Madrid — are among the 50 most sedentary counties in America. Using information compiled by a joint report of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the top three most physically inactive U.S. counties are all in Arkansas: Prairie, Dallas and Nevada...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Students work on computers at an elementary school Oct. 29, 2018, in Beaver, Utah. On the heels of a 2019 report declaring Americans becoming increasingly sedentary comes new data from 24/7 Wall St. LLC showing the 50 least physically active counties in the U.S. Among them are three counties in the Missouri Bootheel.
Students work on computers at an elementary school Oct. 29, 2018, in Beaver, Utah. On the heels of a 2019 report declaring Americans becoming increasingly sedentary comes new data from 24/7 Wall St. LLC showing the 50 least physically active counties in the U.S. Among them are three counties in the Missouri Bootheel.

According to data cited by Delaware-based internet financial news website 24/7 Wall St. LLC, three counties in the Missouri Bootheel — Dunklin, Mississippi and New Madrid — are among the 50 most sedentary counties in America.

Using information compiled by a joint report of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the top three most physically inactive U.S. counties are all in Arkansas: Prairie, Dallas and Nevada.

In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin County is listed as 11th most sedentary with 42.9% of its population rated as "non-exercising." New Madrid County is 16th on the list (42.4%) and Mississippi County is 21st (41.7%).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, physical inactivity accounts for nearly one in 10 premature U.S. deaths and presents a $117 billion burden on the American health care system annually.

The 24/7 Wall St. report said a paucity of fitness and recreation facilities in the cited counties is at least partly to blame for observed sedentary lifestyles.

"For many residents of the counties on this list, a lack of regular physical exercise is partially attributable to limited opportunities. In each of the 50 least active U.S. counties, the share of the population living in close proximity to places to exercise, like parks or recreational facilities, is below the 84.2% national average. In the majority of these counties, less than half the population have access to such places."

Business
