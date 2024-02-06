Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate

The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55.

"We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest leasing manager Adrienne Henry said in an email. "The site will have three to four available spaces for QSR's (quick-service restaurants), retail and office tenants."

She said the company is not making tenant announcements as of yet, though they are interested in hearing from anyone interested in leasing information.