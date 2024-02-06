All sections
BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate
The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. "We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest leasing manager Adrienne Henry said in an email. "The site will have three to four available spaces for QSR's (quick-service restaurants), retail and office tenants."
Christopher Borro
Adrienne Henry
Adrienne Henry

The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55.

"We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest leasing manager Adrienne Henry said in an email. "The site will have three to four available spaces for QSR's (quick-service restaurants), retail and office tenants."

She said the company is not making tenant announcements as of yet, though they are interested in hearing from anyone interested in leasing information.

In addition to the strip center, Henry said renovations are in the works for the nearby Drury Inn and Suites hotel and Pear Tree Inn West.

"These improvements, along with the recently completed interior and exterior renovation of Outback Steakhouse, will transform, and improve the first impression visitors have when entering Cape Girardeau," she said.

