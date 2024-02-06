Drury Hotels earns recognition from Forbes list

Drury Hotels Co. LLC was ranked the highest hotel company in Forbes' first-ever Best Customer Service list. Drury Hotels was ranked No. 56 out of the top 300 brands overall.

"This recognition from Forbes acknowledges our promise to provide outstanding customer service and best-in-class amenities to make our guests' stay easier and happier," Chuck Drury, president and chief executive officer of Drury Hotels Co., said in a news release. "Since our founding over 50 years ago, our team remains as focused as ever on providing that friendly, attentive service creating personal connections with guests at every location, every day."

Drury Hotels, based in Creve Coeur, Missouri, operates more than 150 hotels in 26 states and employs more than 6,000 people. Its first location was in Sikeston, Missouri.