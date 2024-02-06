All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessDecember 18, 2023
Drury Hotels earns recognition from Forbes list
Drury Hotels Co. LLC was ranked the highest hotel company in Forbes' first-ever Best Customer Service list. Drury Hotels was ranked No. 56 out of the top 300 brands overall. "This recognition from Forbes acknowledges our promise to provide outstanding customer service and best-in-class amenities to make our guests' stay easier and happier," Chuck Drury, president and chief executive officer of Drury Hotels Co., said in a news release. ...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Drury Hotels' customer service is best in the nation among hotel brands, according to a new ranking from Forbes. The company, whose first hotel was in Sikeston, Missouri, operates more than 150 hotels in 26 states.
Drury Hotels' customer service is best in the nation among hotel brands, according to a new ranking from Forbes. The company, whose first hotel was in Sikeston, Missouri, operates more than 150 hotels in 26 states.Christopher Borro

Drury Hotels Co. LLC was ranked the highest hotel company in Forbes' first-ever Best Customer Service list. Drury Hotels was ranked No. 56 out of the top 300 brands overall.

"This recognition from Forbes acknowledges our promise to provide outstanding customer service and best-in-class amenities to make our guests' stay easier and happier," Chuck Drury, president and chief executive officer of Drury Hotels Co., said in a news release. "Since our founding over 50 years ago, our team remains as focused as ever on providing that friendly, attentive service creating personal connections with guests at every location, every day."

Drury Hotels, based in Creve Coeur, Missouri, operates more than 150 hotels in 26 states and employs more than 6,000 people. Its first location was in Sikeston, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

To create the customer service list, Forbes partnered with HundredX, a data analytics company whose yearlong survey had 201,000 people in the United States provide 4.2 million evaluations across more than 3,000 brands.

The list analyzed customer service based on people, speed, services and resolution. Final rankings were compiled half through a brand's raw score and half in comparison to others in its industry.

Forbes is a New Jersey-based global business magazine.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Wall Street retreats from records and oil prices jump after ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy