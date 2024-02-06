Downtown restaurant reopens in Cape Girardeau

Bella Italia restaurant, 20 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, reopened Thursday, Nov. 10 after being closed for more than two weeks due to equipment problems.
The seven-day-a-week Italian eatery, which opened in 2003, closed Monday, Oct. 24 with Dutch Enterprises and the city of Cape Girardeau collaborating to find and repair the source of a water main break.
"We are hiring and need to rebuild our staff in order to return to regular hours," said Brittney Dirnberger, who co-owns the downtown culinary mainstay with her husband, Mark Dirnberger.
"We are thrilled to be open again and we're in the Christmas spirit," said Brittney, who added that for the time being, Bella Italia's hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
