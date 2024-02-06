Justin Chlapecka has joined the University of Missouri's Fisher Delta Research Center in Portageville, Missouri, as a rice specialist. His appointment to the position became effective Aug. 1.

In a new partnership between the University of Missouri and the Missouri Rice Research and Merchandising Council, Chlapecka will lead rice agronomy research efforts at the Fisher Delta Research Center and the Missouri Rice Research and Demonstration Farm near Malden, Missouri.

Chlapecka, who is also an assistant professor in the University of Missouri division of plant science technology, earned a doctorate in crop, soil and environmental science, with an emphasis on rice agronomy, at the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in agriculture, with a concentration in plant and soil sciences, from Arkansas State University.

