Justin Chlapecka has joined the University of Missouri's Fisher Delta Research Center in Portageville, Missouri, as a rice specialist. His appointment to the position became effective Aug. 1.
In a new partnership between the University of Missouri and the Missouri Rice Research and Merchandising Council, Chlapecka will lead rice agronomy research efforts at the Fisher Delta Research Center and the Missouri Rice Research and Demonstration Farm near Malden, Missouri.
Chlapecka, who is also an assistant professor in the University of Missouri division of plant science technology, earned a doctorate in crop, soil and environmental science, with an emphasis on rice agronomy, at the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in agriculture, with a concentration in plant and soil sciences, from Arkansas State University.
Two new employees, Josie Yount and Shelbey Mayberry, recently joined PC Medical Centers, 5 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau.
Yount, a certified exercise physiologist, is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where she studied health management and exercise science. She has worked as a personal trainer and has more than three years' experience in the fitness field.
Mayberry is a case manager with more than 30 years of experience in the medical field and has held various positions in patient care, therapy and insurance billing, having worked in both private practices and at both Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
