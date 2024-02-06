Danielle Torbet of Saint Francis recognized

Danielle Torbet, director of marketing for Saint Francis Healthcare System, is one of 10 recipients of an annual recognition, known as Rising Star Award.

The Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development of the American Hospital Association bestowed the honor on Torbet, who has served Saint Francis since 2013, "to acknowledge individuals [who] exemplify core values of integrity, inspirational behavior, leadership and commitment to advancing the profession through innovative work," according to a release.