Cost of a Cape Girardeau County special election

Special elections can cost tens of thousands of dollars, said Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers on Thursday.

Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft last week called on Gov. Mike Parson to schedule special votes to fill current vacancies in the Missouri House of Representatives.

There were six seats in the General Assembly's lower chamber unfilled as of presstime, including that of Cape Girardeau's District 147, left vacant by the resignation Jan. 2 of Wayne Wallingford, now the director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Parson has said he will not call any special elections "at this time."