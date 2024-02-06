Complete my tax forms? I'd rather swim with sharks

In a typical year, with April 15th looming just days from now, many Americans would be in panic mode as they scrambled to calculate their taxes and beat the annual filing deadline.

Me? I'm terrible with math and can barely balance a checkbook. I have a knack for stringing words together in a coherent sentence, but if you were to show me a mathematics formula or algebra equation, my eyes would glaze over and I might become nauseated and break into a cold sweat.

Fortunately, my wife took over the tax calculation duties several decades ago, and in recent years she has delegated that responsibility to a local accounting firm, saving both of us the angst of tax preparation.

Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying "nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes," but at least this year the IRS is delaying the inevitable by postponing Tax Day until May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many people, though, the postponement just means the agony of tax preparation is merely prolonged.

Here are a few tax tidbits based on a just released study by the personal finance website WalletHub: