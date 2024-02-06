All sections
BusinessNovember 1, 2021
College savings plan Missouri MOST wins 'silver' rating from investment company
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick reported the Missouri MOST 529 college savings plan has won a silver medal rating by Illinois-based Morningstar — one of 11 plans nationwide so recognized. Morningstar, an investment research concern, said in a published review MOST's "industrious approach to overseeing this plan buffers investors from the sharpest gales of the 529 industry."
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University student John Powell pushes a cart full of belongings to a dorm room during SEMO's new student move-in day Aug. 19.
Southeast Missouri State University student John Powell pushes a cart full of belongings to a dorm room during SEMO's new student move-in day Aug. 19.Brooke Holford

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick reported the Missouri MOST 529 college savings plan has won a silver medal rating by Illinois-based Morningstar — one of 11 plans nationwide so recognized.

Morningstar, an investment research concern, said in a published review MOST's "industrious approach to overseeing this plan buffers investors from the sharpest gales of the 529 industry."

According to Investopedia, a 529 plan "is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to help pay for education."

Originally limited to post-secondary costs, 529 plans — such as Missouri MOST — were expanded in 2017 to cover K-12 education and in 2019 to pay for certain apprenticeship programs. The two major types of 529 plans are savings plans and prepaid tuition plans.

The chief benefit of a 529 account, according to Investopedia, is the savings plan grows tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free if used for qualified education expenses.

Morningstar, in assigning the silver recognition to Missouri MOST, used cost, performance, tax benefits and oversight in its 529 evaluations.

Three 529 plans — in Illinois, Michigan and Utah — garnered gold medal awards. The Utah plan is the only one to maintain Morningstar's top ranking since the firm started its 529 reviews in 2012.

"MOST in Missouri offers a powerful mix of well-resourced and collaborative investment teams, tireless state oversight and enticing fees," Morningstar said in its review.

Early in 2021, assets under management in Missouri MOST crossed the $4 billion threshold for the first time, an increase of $1 billion since Fitzpatrick began his tenure as state treasurer in January 2019, according to a release from Fitzpatrick's office.

Seven plans earned Morningstar's lowest ratings — located in Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"Most negative-rated plans charge high fees investors are better off avoiding. Prices can depend somewhat on how a plan is distributed — plans that are sold exclusively through financial advisers often lay on commission fees to compensate advisers for their advice to consumers," Morningstar reported. "All of the top-ranked plans are direct-sold, while five of the seven at the bottom of the list are adviser-sold."

Missouri MOST has more than 183,000 active accounts under management with contributions eligible for state tax deductions enabling families to save up to $864 annually. Assets in the MOST 529 plan accounts grow tax-free, Fitzpatrick said.

Information about Missouri's 529 plan may be found at www.MissouriMOST.org.

