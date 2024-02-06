Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick reported the Missouri MOST 529 college savings plan has won a silver medal rating by Illinois-based Morningstar — one of 11 plans nationwide so recognized.

Morningstar, an investment research concern, said in a published review MOST's "industrious approach to overseeing this plan buffers investors from the sharpest gales of the 529 industry."

According to Investopedia, a 529 plan "is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to help pay for education."

Originally limited to post-secondary costs, 529 plans — such as Missouri MOST — were expanded in 2017 to cover K-12 education and in 2019 to pay for certain apprenticeship programs. The two major types of 529 plans are savings plans and prepaid tuition plans.

The chief benefit of a 529 account, according to Investopedia, is the savings plan grows tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free if used for qualified education expenses.

Morningstar, in assigning the silver recognition to Missouri MOST, used cost, performance, tax benefits and oversight in its 529 evaluations.

Three 529 plans — in Illinois, Michigan and Utah — garnered gold medal awards. The Utah plan is the only one to maintain Morningstar's top ranking since the firm started its 529 reviews in 2012.