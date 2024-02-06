Cape Riverfront Market opened up its 2024 season Saturday, May 4, but not at its usual Spanish Street location.
Instead, the market was held from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Century Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 N Main St. in Cape Girardeau in collaboration with another event.
“The Cape Riverfront Market and Muddy River Marathon actually collaborated this year, so it was actually a huge team effort,” said Tori Holmes, market manager for Old Town Cape Inc. “They provided us with music and tables and chairs for seating; they provided us with electric ... they did their part for the race and we brought the vendors, so we’re hoping that collaboration brings a lot of people downtown.”
Being in a new, larger location allowed for the market to include more than 80 vendors, almost twice as many as usual. Holmes said she wanted to go big for the opening day.
“We do have a lot of committed vendors that have been returning for years and years that everyone looks forward to, but we’ve had an influx of new vendors, too,” she said.
It took the combined effort of the Old Town Cape team, 15 volunteers and the Muddy River Marathon organizers to put the market together.
“I think it’s just a lot of work that people don’t see, but it’s come together and it looks great, and that’s all that matters.”
This year’s opening day brought visitors and vendors from near and far to check out what was for sale.
Katrina and Pat Schnurbusch of Jackson have been visiting the farmers market for years, often accompanied by their dogs, Ginger and Pepper.
“We just love coming out here. It’s nice to be around the people, see all the different vendors,” Katrina Schnurbusch said. “We love getting the dogs out. It’s good for them to be around people and other dogs.”
Ginger and Pepper were far from the only dogs at the market, as dozens of shoppers brought along their furry friends. This leads to a demand for dog treats — Mechelle Banks of Sikeston operates Woofy Dog Treats and routinely drives up to Cape Girardeau for farmers markets.
She has been selling treats there for years.
“I try to greet everyone who walks by. I’ve found that kind of draws them in so you can engage with them,” she said.
This year, for the first time, Banks also sold non-treat products such as dog shampoo and air freshener.
“I had such a good time last year and good conversations with people,” Banks said. “I am a Christian and I was amazed at how many people come up and our conversations led to Jesus. I love that, too.”
Hannah Fisher of Cape Girardeau has attended the farmers market for two years, selling polymer clay jewelry from her Hand Crafted by Hannah F. store. Since she works as a teacher in Sikeston, she runs an online version of the store during the summer.
“I like the community. I like that I get to see people face to face. I like that I can also go to shop and also feel comfortable in the space that’s provided. Everyone is really nice,” Fisher said.
There were several restaurants and food vendors at Saturday’s market. Gabriele Ruggieri, owner of restaurants Speck Pizza + Street Food and Pasta + Sauce in Cape Girardeau, created a new menu item just for the farmers market.
Called breakfast sfilatinos, he described them as "walking pizza".
“Originally, we wanted to do pizza, but nobody wants to eat pizza at 8 o’clock (a.m.),” Ruggieri said. “So we thought about a breakfast sfilatino with scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon.”
He said he added sfilatinos to his Speck menu some six months ago but remixed them to be breakfast-oriented and sold exclusively at the farmers market.
April Moore operates Gunn Farm Flowers in Villa Ridge, Illinois, and has traveled routinely to the Cape Girardeau farmers market over the last few years to sell seasonal flowers.
“We just really like talking to people and seeing some of our repeat customers who come back year after year,” she said. “It’s a very family-friendly atmosphere here.”
She suggested people visit local farmers markets if they haven’t already.
“We encourage people to support local products that are made and do your best to stay away from the big-box stores, come support your local neighbors and farms,” Moore said.
Cape Riverfront Market will be held every Saturday from May through October from 8 a.m. to noon in its traditional 35 S. Spanish St. location.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.