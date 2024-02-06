Cape Riverfront Market opened up its 2024 season Saturday, May 4, but not at its usual Spanish Street location.

Instead, the market was held from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Century Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 N Main St. in Cape Girardeau in collaboration with another event.

“The Cape Riverfront Market and Muddy River Marathon actually collaborated this year, so it was actually a huge team effort,” said Tori Holmes, market manager for Old Town Cape Inc. “They provided us with music and tables and chairs for seating; they provided us with electric ... they did their part for the race and we brought the vendors, so we’re hoping that collaboration brings a lot of people downtown.”

Being in a new, larger location allowed for the market to include more than 80 vendors, almost twice as many as usual. Holmes said she wanted to go big for the opening day.

“We do have a lot of committed vendors that have been returning for years and years that everyone looks forward to, but we’ve had an influx of new vendors, too,” she said.

It took the combined effort of the Old Town Cape team, 15 volunteers and the Muddy River Marathon organizers to put the market together.

“I think it’s just a lot of work that people don’t see, but it’s come together and it looks great, and that’s all that matters.”

This year’s opening day brought visitors and vendors from near and far to check out what was for sale.

Katrina and Pat Schnurbusch of Jackson have been visiting the farmers market for years, often accompanied by their dogs, Ginger and Pepper.

“We just love coming out here. It’s nice to be around the people, see all the different vendors,” Katrina Schnurbusch said. “We love getting the dogs out. It’s good for them to be around people and other dogs.”

Ginger and Pepper were far from the only dogs at the market, as dozens of shoppers brought along their furry friends. This leads to a demand for dog treats — Mechelle Banks of Sikeston operates Woofy Dog Treats and routinely drives up to Cape Girardeau for farmers markets.

She has been selling treats there for years.

“I try to greet everyone who walks by. I’ve found that kind of draws them in so you can engage with them,” she said.

This year, for the first time, Banks also sold non-treat products such as dog shampoo and air freshener.