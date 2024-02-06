Chris Cole, broker and co-owner of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, recently attained certified commercial investment member (CCIM) designation from the CCIM Institute, an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

The CCIM designation is commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement, earned through the completion of an extensive curriculum of more than 200 classroom hours, professional experience, and transactional volume requirements. Fewer than 10% of commercial real estate advisers in the fields of brokerage, asset management, banking, development, property management, law and accounting currently hold CCIM designation.

In addition, Cole is one of just 16 CCIM designees in the United States to also have a law degree.

Ryan Berger

Ryan Berger has joined Rooted Web, a Cape Girardeau-based website design and digital marketing agency, as a digital content producer.

Originally from Ballwin, Missouri, Berger earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications with an emphasis in TV/film from Southeast Missouri State University. He previously worked on the social media team in the university's marketing department and has produced feature stories and public access programming for local television stations.