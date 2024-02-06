All sections
BusinessJune 1, 2021

Cole has new certification, Berger begins new job, Mothes is recognized

Chris Cole, broker and co-owner of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, recently attained certified commercial investment member (CCIM) designation from the CCIM Institute, an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors. The CCIM designation is commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement, earned through the completion of an extensive curriculum of more than 200 classroom hours, professional experience, and transactional volume requirements. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Chris Cole
Chris Cole

Chris Cole, broker and co-owner of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, recently attained certified commercial investment member (CCIM) designation from the CCIM Institute, an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

The CCIM designation is commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement, earned through the completion of an extensive curriculum of more than 200 classroom hours, professional experience, and transactional volume requirements. Fewer than 10% of commercial real estate advisers in the fields of brokerage, asset management, banking, development, property management, law and accounting currently hold CCIM designation.

In addition, Cole is one of just 16 CCIM designees in the United States to also have a law degree.

Ryan Berger
Ryan Berger

Ryan Berger has joined Rooted Web, a Cape Girardeau-based website design and digital marketing agency, as a digital content producer.

Originally from Ballwin, Missouri, Berger earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications with an emphasis in TV/film from Southeast Missouri State University. He previously worked on the social media team in the university's marketing department and has produced feature stories and public access programming for local television stations.

In his new position, he will work with Rooted Web clients to create custom content for their digital platforms.

Cheryl Mothes
Cheryl Mothes

Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes recently participated in the company's Managing Partners Conference, which annually recognizes the top 400 of the firm's 19,000 financial advisers.

In addition to recognizing the company's leading advisers, the Edward Jones Managing Partners Conference provides an opportunity for them to hear from keynote speakers from both inside and outside the company and to share best practices for serving their clients.

Mothes has been an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jackson since 1999. This was the eighth time she has attended the annual conference.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

