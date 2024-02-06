The Cole family, owners of Realty Executives Edge brokerage, has announced the firm is leaving the Realty Executives franchise after 18 years with a formal separation expected in January.

"We've been pondering the decision since 2018. We know change is difficult but absolutely necessary," said company co-founder and co-owner Bill Cole, who said the brokerage will be rebranded as Edge Realty.

"We have had a great relationship with Realty Executives International, but over the years we have developed marketing, technology and transaction management systems that suit us better than franchise-provided tools," he added.