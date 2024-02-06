The Cole family, owners of Realty Executives Edge brokerage, has announced the firm is leaving the Realty Executives franchise after 18 years with a formal separation expected in January.
"We've been pondering the decision since 2018. We know change is difficult but absolutely necessary," said company co-founder and co-owner Bill Cole, who said the brokerage will be rebranded as Edge Realty.
"We have had a great relationship with Realty Executives International, but over the years we have developed marketing, technology and transaction management systems that suit us better than franchise-provided tools," he added.
Cole, who announced the decision to sever the franchise relationship Thursday, also said Edge Realty will open a new office in Sikeston, Missouri, after the first of the year.
Edge currently has offices in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.