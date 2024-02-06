All sections
BusinessNovember 8, 2021

Cole family to rebrand brokerage as Edge Realty in 2022, expand to Scott County

The Cole family, owners of Realty Executives Edge brokerage, has announced the firm is leaving the Realty Executives franchise after 18 years with a formal separation expected in January. "We've been pondering the decision since 2018. We know change is difficult but absolutely necessary," said company co-founder and co-owner Bill Cole, who said the brokerage will be rebranded as Edge Realty...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Bill Cole
Bill Cole

The Cole family, owners of Realty Executives Edge brokerage, has announced the firm is leaving the Realty Executives franchise after 18 years with a formal separation expected in January.

"We've been pondering the decision since 2018. We know change is difficult but absolutely necessary," said company co-founder and co-owner Bill Cole, who said the brokerage will be rebranded as Edge Realty.

"We have had a great relationship with Realty Executives International, but over the years we have developed marketing, technology and transaction management systems that suit us better than franchise-provided tools," he added.

Cole, who announced the decision to sever the franchise relationship Thursday, also said Edge Realty will open a new office in Sikeston, Missouri, after the first of the year.

Edge currently has offices in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
