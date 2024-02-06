Codefi and Vizient are partnering to co-host Give Back Hack, a "hackathon"-style event intended to give tech professionals in the region an opportunity to give back to the community by volunteering their time and talent to create and support websites and apps for area charities and small businesses.

Eligible 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organizations may sign up for the program by submitting an overview of the tech projects they need assistance with, along with an explanation of how the projects help accomplish their missions or goals. Finalists will be able to "pitch" their projects to tech volunteers at a communitywide event hosted at Codefi in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower on Sept. 30. The volunteer panel will then select the projects they wish to complete and support.