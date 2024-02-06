Codefi launches Innovate SOMO Funds

Cape Girardeau-based technology incubator Codefi launched a first-of-its-kind regional venture investment solution Thursday, April 18.

Innovate SOMO Funds combine a not-for-profit fund backed by charitable contributions and a for-profit backed by limited partners. These combine to invest in startups across Southern Missouri.

“Tech ecosystems beyond the major financial centers are often starved for the type of early-stage, risk-tolerant capital and comprehensive support required to translate great ideas into sustainable, job-creating enterprises,” Codefi president and chief executive officer James Stapleton said in a news release. “These funds are specifically designed to catalyze opportunity in these overlooked geographies, where there is tremendous philanthropy and interest in economic diversity and growth.”

The $2 million in Innovate SOMO Funds will go toward high-growth potential software in pre-seed or seed stages. According to the news release, most investments will likely range from $50,000 to $200,000 and will be deployed within the next three years.