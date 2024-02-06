Codefi coding program expanding in the region

The Code Labs program offered through Codefi will be expanding into several communities in Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky over the next three years. The coding program expansion is possible because of a recent grant of nearly $1.7 million from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Delta Regional Authority.

In addition to Cape Girardeau, where Codefi is headquartered, the coding training will also take place in Perryville, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and West Plains in Missouri, as well as Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Murray in Kentucky.