Christmas tail: Europe deal could slow yuletide lobster biz

PORTLAND, Maine -- A trade deal between Canada and the European Union could amount to a lump of coal for the U.S. at Christmastime.

The Christmas season typically is a busy time of year for American seafood exporters, as the type of lobster that is native to North America is popular in some European countries around the holiday.

But Canada and the EU brokered a deal this year that gets rid of tariffs on Canadian lobster exports to the 28-nation bloc.

Canada, the world's other major lobstering nation, is at an economic advantage over the U.S. Members of the U.S. lobster industry, based in New England, said exports to Europe have been pretty typical this year, but they're worried about the future.

"Dealing with Christmas orders, there's going to be more pressure, and then the next year, there's going to be even more," said Spencer Fuller, a lobster buyer for Cozy Harbor Seafood in Portland, Maine. "It's on the horizon."

The new trade rules, called the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement Implementation Act, or CETA, cleared their final hurdle in May.

The tariffs for fish and seafood had averaged 11 percent, and the EU is the biggest importer of seafood in the world, importing nearly $300 million in American and Canadian lobster last year.

The rules are taking effect as American lobster exports to some key European nations have tailed somewhat in recent years. Exports to France fell from more than $42 million in 2006 to less than $27 million in 2016. Spain's imports dipped from $51.6 million to $42.6 million in that time, and business is down slightly in Italy, another major importer.