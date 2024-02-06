China reopening pushing U.S. gas prices up

Auto club federation AAA reports the reopening of China's economy because of the end of COVID lockdowns and the resultant demand for gasoline there is effectively sending pump prices higher in the United States.

Averages Saturday

$3.51 — U.S., up 11 cents from a week ago and up 38 cents from a month ago.

$3.18 — Missouri, up 7 cents from a week prior and up 44 cents from this time last month.

AAA reports the average price in the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area Saturday matched the statewide figure of $3.18.