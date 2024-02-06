China reopening pushing U.S. gas prices up

Auto club federation AAA reports the reopening of China's economy because of the end of COVID lockdowns and the resultant demand for gasoline there is effectively sending pump prices higher in the United States.
AAA reports the average price in the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area Saturday matched the statewide figure of $3.18.
The U.S. average price for diesel Saturday was $4.16, down a penny from a month ago but up 79 cents from January 2022.
