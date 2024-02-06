Every day since Chan's Restaurant closed last month, Yang Shao and her husband, Bi Xing Liu, spend a few hours cleaning the restaurant so it's ready when customers are able to visit the restaurant once more.

On March 20, the couple decided to close Chan's doors to the public temporarily to protect customers from the spread of COVID-19. While it wasn't an easy decision, Shao said it was essential to preserving the health of the community.

Social distancing is a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of COVID-19; individuals are asked to remain at home whenever possible and avoid gathering in large groups in public spaces, such as dine-in restaurants. On March 21, a day after Chan's closed, Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide social distancing order that would require restaurants to only serve food through carryout or drive-through means.

Shao -- known by customers as "Kiki" -- has been working at Chan's for 15 years following her emigration from Fuzhou, China, where her parents still live. Bi Xing Liu began working at the restaurant before her and has worked his way up to owning the restaurant.

Her parents were the ones who first warned Shao it may be a good decision to temporarily close the restaurant, she said. They emphasized the seriousness of the virus and the need to protect customers from gathering in groups. Her parents living in Fuzhou are healthy, Shao said, but communicated to her the difference between COVID-19 and the yearly flu.