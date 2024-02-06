Chambers of commerce update event schedules

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will officiate a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Thursday in observance of Murphy Business of Cape's new location, 1200 N. Cape Rock Drive, Suite 2.

n

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce in Marble Hill, Missouri, has posted several Fourth of July activities scheduled during the holiday weekend on the chamber's website, www.bocomochamber.com.

n

The Cape chamber's July First Friday Coffee will take place July 9, the second Friday of the month, so it won't conflict with the Fourth of July holiday weekend.