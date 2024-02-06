Chambers of commerce update event schedules

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will officiate a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Thursday in observance of Murphy Business of Cape's new location, 1200 N. Cape Rock Drive, Suite 2.
The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce in Marble Hill, Missouri, has posted several Fourth of July activities scheduled during the holiday weekend on the chamber's website, www.bocomochamber.com.
The Cape chamber's July First Friday Coffee will take place July 9, the second Friday of the month, so it won't conflict with the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Registration remains open for the Cape Girardeau chamber's Women's Network Speaker Series lunch scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. July 8 at the Century Casino Event Center.
Guest speaker will be U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni.
A registration fee of $25 includes lunch. Register through the events section of the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.
