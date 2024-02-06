Chambers of commerce plan events across Southeast Missouri

It will be a busy week for Southeast Missouri’s chambers of commerce. Numerous networking and informational events are on the docket.

• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a pair of gatherings. Sonya Phillips of Pinnacle Imports will present at a Women’s Network Wine Class focusing on red wines. This event costs $40 to attend and lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. It will be at Roost Home Design Marketplace, 39 N. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau.

The chamber also will partner with Southeast Missouri State University’s Harrison College of Business and Computing for the 2024 SEED Symposium on Thursday, Nov. 14. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event ends at 2:30 p.m. It will take place at Drury Plaza Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The conference will highlight economic trends in the Southeast Missouri region. Seven speakers, including keynote presenter Mo Collins, director of entrepreneurship at the International Economic Development Council, are slated to talk.