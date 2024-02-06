All sections
BusinessJune 7, 2021

Chambers host programs, ribbon-cuttings

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's June Business After Hours membership gathering is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri headquarters, the former Cape Girardeau Police Department building, 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's June Business After Hours membership gathering is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri headquarters, the former Cape Girardeau Police Department building, 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will preside over a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a shelter in Arena Park, west of the Arena Building, to mark the addition of free community Wi-Fi in Cape Girardeau park pavilions. Addition of Wi-Fi access in the pavilions was a project of the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

n

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct a two-day Diversity and Inclusion Summit Conference Wednesday and Thursday, with sessions scheduled for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. both days.

The focus of the conference will be to explore best practices to foster more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environments, and will feature national experts and discussions in an interactive, collaborative format.

Registration and fee information is available through the conference event listing on the Cape Girardeau chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.

n

As of last week, a few seats still remained for the Jackson chamber's next Women's Impact Network (WIN) lunch, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center.

Whitney Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau office in Cape Girardeau, will present a program on scams targeting women and tips for guarding against them.

A $20 registration fee, payable in advance, covers the cost of lunch. Reservations may be made through the Jackson chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Cape Girardeau chamber is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at V.I.P. Loc Studios, 234 N. Sprigg St., in observance of its opening.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

