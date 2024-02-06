Chambers host programs, ribbon-cuttings

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's June Business After Hours membership gathering is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri headquarters, the former Cape Girardeau Police Department building, 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will preside over a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a shelter in Arena Park, west of the Arena Building, to mark the addition of free community Wi-Fi in Cape Girardeau park pavilions. Addition of Wi-Fi access in the pavilions was a project of the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

n

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct a two-day Diversity and Inclusion Summit Conference Wednesday and Thursday, with sessions scheduled for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. both days.

The focus of the conference will be to explore best practices to foster more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environments, and will feature national experts and discussions in an interactive, collaborative format.

Registration and fee information is available through the conference event listing on the Cape Girardeau chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.