All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 25, 2024
Chaffee event center signals new beginning
A Chaffee couple has converted an old newspaper office into a community event center. Stevie Williams and her husband, Jake, plan to host birthday parties, baby showers, weddings and more at The Signal Event Center, 113 S. Main St. in Chaffee...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Stevie and Jake Williams are bringing a community event center to their hometown of Chaffee. The Signal Event Center, which opens Wednesday, May 1, is currently accepting rentals.
Stevie and Jake Williams are bringing a community event center to their hometown of Chaffee. The Signal Event Center, which opens Wednesday, May 1, is currently accepting rentals.Submitted photo

A Chaffee couple has converted an old newspaper office into a community event center.

Stevie Williams and her husband, Jake, plan to host birthday parties, baby showers, weddings and more at The Signal Event Center, 113 S. Main St. in Chaffee.

The event center will open Wednesday, May 1, though rentals are currently being accepted.

"We both grew up in Chaffee, me and my husband, and there's not really a place there for events for the community," Williams said. "We like to give back to the community as much as we can and spend time with our family, so it was kind of a no-brainer."

The 2,150-square-foot building served as the home of the Chaffee Signal newspaper. The Williams acquired it in 2021.

"We had somebody come in and redo everything in it, and my husband, he's put several hours himself working on it," Williams added.

The couple kept the same brick from the 1920s, and plans to make a mock newspaper sign to display in the building, but everything else was built from the ground up.

Having both been flight attendants in the past, the Williams attended various functions at similar event centers worldwide.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We got to see a lot of different places, so it was really important to us to put something in our community where people could come to functions like that," Williams said. "... We want people to get their families to come down and hang out and enjoy time together."

Both Stevie and Jake Williams come from large families and will host some family gatherings of their own there.

One community event Williams said she was excited for is a Christmas festival with a visit by The Grinch and breakfast for families.

"Christmas is very important to my grandparents and me, and I get to host those events now. I'm really excited," she said.

Williams said she wants to be as open to the public as possible and that people can still book events even if the center doesn't have the exact package they're looking for.

"If we don't have something that they're looking for, they can still reach out to us and see what we can do," she said.

Rentals may be made at http://thesignaleventcenter.com.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy