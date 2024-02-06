Chaffee event center signals new beginning

A Chaffee couple has converted an old newspaper office into a community event center.

Stevie Williams and her husband, Jake, plan to host birthday parties, baby showers, weddings and more at The Signal Event Center, 113 S. Main St. in Chaffee.

The event center will open Wednesday, May 1, though rentals are currently being accepted.

"We both grew up in Chaffee, me and my husband, and there's not really a place there for events for the community," Williams said. "We like to give back to the community as much as we can and spend time with our family, so it was kind of a no-brainer."

The 2,150-square-foot building served as the home of the Chaffee Signal newspaper. The Williams acquired it in 2021.

"We had somebody come in and redo everything in it, and my husband, he's put several hours himself working on it," Williams added.

The couple kept the same brick from the 1920s, and plans to make a mock newspaper sign to display in the building, but everything else was built from the ground up.

Having both been flight attendants in the past, the Williams attended various functions at similar event centers worldwide.