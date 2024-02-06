Jeremy Rowland has taken on a new role within Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO). Formerly the chief regional officer, a Thursday, Jan. 2, news release announced he had been named chief program operations officer in November.

“Jeremy brings a ‘can do’ perspective to support our mission of serving the vulnerable and in need. His attention to finding program efficiencies while maintaining effective service delivery helps to forge a path of resilience and growth,” CCSOMO chief executive officer Ken Palermo said in the news release.

Based out of Cape Girardeau, Rowland will oversee all programs in the agency’s 39-county service area. His former chief regional officer position, which limited his involvement to the eastern side of the state, will not be refilled.

"Following a lengthy operations analysis, the chief regional officer designation was deemed inefficient in light of the diocese-wide ministries of CCSOMO. In Jeremy's chief program operations officer role, he provides oversight of all program operations and is not limited to a single region,” Palermo said.