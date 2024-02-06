Jeremy Rowland has taken on a new role within Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO). Formerly the chief regional officer, a Thursday, Jan. 2, news release announced he had been named chief program operations officer in November.
“Jeremy brings a ‘can do’ perspective to support our mission of serving the vulnerable and in need. His attention to finding program efficiencies while maintaining effective service delivery helps to forge a path of resilience and growth,” CCSOMO chief executive officer Ken Palermo said in the news release.
Based out of Cape Girardeau, Rowland will oversee all programs in the agency’s 39-county service area. His former chief regional officer position, which limited his involvement to the eastern side of the state, will not be refilled.
"Following a lengthy operations analysis, the chief regional officer designation was deemed inefficient in light of the diocese-wide ministries of CCSOMO. In Jeremy's chief program operations officer role, he provides oversight of all program operations and is not limited to a single region,” Palermo said.
Rowland joined CCSOMO in 2020. He has managed the agency’s Developmental Disability Services program in Southeast Missouri and contributed to multiple updates increasing organizational efficiency.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to work closely with all of our programs,” Rowland said. “I look forward to seeing firsthand the life-changing impact our programs have on our communities.”
