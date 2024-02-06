Carvana to occupy former Brennecke Chevrolet location in Jackson

Carvana, which touts itself as the company that introduced the "car vending machine," is coming to Jackson.

The pre-owned e-commerce car dealership, based in Tempe, Arizona, plans to occupy the former Brennecke Chevrolet building at 700 E. Jackson Blvd., which is still owned by the Brennecke family.

Real estate broker Tom Kelsey, who coordinated the property transaction on behalf of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, said he anticipates Carvana will move into the 16,540-square-foot Brennecke building within a few weeks. At that time, the company is expected to announce job openings and will provide more information about its Jackson operation, which could serve as a regional hub for the area between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.