BusinessSeptember 20, 2021

Carvana to occupy former Brennecke Chevrolet location in Jackson

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
The former Brennecke Chevrolet building on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson will soon be home of a Carvana pre-owned vehicle hub serving a region between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.
Carvana, which touts itself as the company that introduced the "car vending machine," is coming to Jackson.

The pre-owned e-commerce car dealership, based in Tempe, Arizona, plans to occupy the former Brennecke Chevrolet building at 700 E. Jackson Blvd., which is still owned by the Brennecke family.

Real estate broker Tom Kelsey, who coordinated the property transaction on behalf of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, said he anticipates Carvana will move into the 16,540-square-foot Brennecke building within a few weeks. At that time, the company is expected to announce job openings and will provide more information about its Jackson operation, which could serve as a regional hub for the area between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

Founded in 2012, the company has been dubbed the "Amazon of Auto" and is among the fastest-growing online used-vehicle dealerships in the United States. Known for its multistory car vending machines in several metropolitan areas, Carvana was recently added to the 2021 Fortune 500 List. The company introduced a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2015. Last year, Carvana sold more than 244,000 vehicles and had annual revenue of nearly $5.6 billion.

As of August, Carvana's "as soon as next day" touchless vehicle delivery service was available in more than 300 markets across the country.

