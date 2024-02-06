Cape travel agent shares 'zero gravity' experience

Children often dream of being an astronaut. In fact, the Harris Poll for Lego 2020 reported 11% of kids in the United States ages 8 to 12 aspire to be astronauts, with 86% of children saying they are interested in going to space.

Career aspirations change with age, but for many, the fascination with space and its gravitational differences from Earth remains. Those wanting to experience zero gravity flight now have that option, with a Cape Girardeau travel agency offering the experience.

"If you want to experience complete weightlessness, you don't have to be an astronaut," Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf), president of Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau, said. "Currently, this new 'space travel' we're offering is as close as you can get to zero gravity without actually going, you know, into outer space."

The weightless experience is created using an airplane called a retro-fitted Boeing 727-200, Carolyn said, which is an American narrow-body airliner produced by Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The flight begins with an unusual takeoff -- when the jet fires up, and the plane builds up speed, it takes off at a 50-degree angle. In comparison, a typical commercial flight takes off at a maximum degree of 15, so Carolyn said the beginning is a "rush."

Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf) of Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau prepares to board a "zero gravity" flight last fall. Her travel agency recently began booking weightless excursions. Submitted

The process involves flying at high speeds in the shape of a parabola, or the shape of the letter "U."

"It's the way the plane flies very, very fast in these curves that give you complete weightlessness in the cabin," Carolyn said. "The gravity works on the plane, so you won't have the sensation of whether the plane is going up or down, all you know is that gravity goes away and then you begin to float just like an astronaut -- you can even do somersaults."

Elite Travel started offering the zero gravity experience to clients in the fall; Carolyn experienced it firsthand in November.