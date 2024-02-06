Cape travel agent shares 'zero gravity' experience

Children often dream of being an astronaut. In fact, the Harris Poll for Lego 2020 reported 11% of kids in the United States ages 8 to 12 aspire to be astronauts, with 86% of children saying they are interested in going to space.
Career aspirations change with age, but for many, the fascination with space and its gravitational differences from Earth remains. Those wanting to experience zero gravity flight now have that option, with a Cape Girardeau travel agency offering the experience.
"If you want to experience complete weightlessness, you don't have to be an astronaut," Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf), president of Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau, said. "Currently, this new 'space travel' we're offering is as close as you can get to zero gravity without actually going, you know, into outer space."
The weightless experience is created using an airplane called a retro-fitted Boeing 727-200, Carolyn said, which is an American narrow-body airliner produced by Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
The flight begins with an unusual takeoff -- when the jet fires up, and the plane builds up speed, it takes off at a 50-degree angle. In comparison, a typical commercial flight takes off at a maximum degree of 15, so Carolyn said the beginning is a "rush."
The process involves flying at high speeds in the shape of a parabola, or the shape of the letter "U."
"It's the way the plane flies very, very fast in these curves that give you complete weightlessness in the cabin," Carolyn said. "The gravity works on the plane, so you won't have the sensation of whether the plane is going up or down, all you know is that gravity goes away and then you begin to float just like an astronaut -- you can even do somersaults."
Elite Travel started offering the zero gravity experience to clients in the fall; Carolyn experienced it firsthand in November.
"I think the reason that we entered the zero gravity experience is we just have a lot of customers that have lived a lot of life and are looking for something new and different and unique," she said. "I brought it to Cape Girardeau because I love my community and I think it's a great opportunity for people here to do some unique events, and I know there's a lot of corporations here that -- especially with COVID -- no longer want to travel internationally; so, this is something that can be done here locally."
The most frequently asked question Carolyn gets before a first-time traveler takes the flight is, "Am I going to throw up?" Another question she said she gets often is, "Are parabolic flights safe?"
Only 1% of people who have taken the flight actually get sick, she said, adding parabolic flights are "extremely safe." Children as young as 8 can fly as long as they board with an adult. At the other end of the spectrum, there have been passengers in their 90s. All participants are required to fill out a medical form.
The zero gravity flight lasts a little more than two hours, includes 15 weightless experiences and has 36 available seats.
As a part of the flight package, Elite Travel makes almost all arrangements for the trip, such as flying travelers into one of a dozen locations where the zero gravity flights are available, including New York where Carolyn experienced weightlessness on her flight.
Jumpsuits to wear during the flight are provided and travelers are required to attend pre-flight briefings.
"As the future progresses, we think that these high tech, high-speed aircrafts will become more available to the public," Carolyn said. "I think there's definitely a lot of people out there that love space, and love math and science, so I think it'll be a great thing for them."
More information about zero gravity adventures may be found through the Elite Travel website, www.elite-trips.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.