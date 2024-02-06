Cape School District's Tracy Retherford recognized

Tracy Retherford of Cape Girardeau School District was recognized last week as one of 14 nominees for Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year.
According to district spokeswoman Kristin Tallent, Retherford is the district's English Learner chairwoman and an EL specialist.
Jim Welker, director of the Southeast Regional Professional Development Center and a former district superintendent, spoke during the June 28 event at Cape Girardeau's Drury Plaza Hotel.
John Mehner, assistant vice president of workforce and economic development at Southeast Missouri State University and former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president, offered congratulations during the program.
