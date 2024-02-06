Cape native named president of Southwest Airlines

Cape Girardeau native Mike Van de Ven has been named president of Southwest Airlines, one of the nation's largest air carriers.

A 1980 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Van de Ven joined the Dallas-based airline in 1993 and has served in numerous leadership positions, including executive vice president and chief operating officer, executive vice president of aircraft operations, senior vice president of planning, vice president of financial planning and analysis, and director of internal audit.

He will continue to serve as Southwest's COO in addition to his new role as president.

Before joining Southwest, Van de Ven was a senior audit manager at Ernst & Young in Dallas, where the airline was among his first clients.