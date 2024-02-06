Cape, Jackson chambers hosting upcoming events

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting to observe the opening of RevIVing Wellness an intravenous hydration and bioidentical hormone center at 1409 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite B, in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce will participate in groundbreaking ceremonies for SoutheastHEALTH's west campus expansion, scheduled for noon Friday on the east side of South Mount Auburn Road near SoutheastHEALTH's existing west campus.

Registration continues through this week for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's next Women's Impact Network (WIN) lunch, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Jackson Civic Center.