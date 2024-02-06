Cape, Jackson chambers hosting upcoming events

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting to observe the opening of RevIVing Wellness an intravenous hydration and bioidentical hormone center at 1409 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite B, in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce will participate in groundbreaking ceremonies for SoutheastHEALTH's west campus expansion, scheduled for noon Friday on the east side of South Mount Auburn Road near SoutheastHEALTH's existing west campus.
Registration continues through this week for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's next Women's Impact Network (WIN) lunch, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Jackson Civic Center.
The program will feature Chelsey Becker of Aurora Medical Spa in Cape Girardeau. Becker is a board-certified aesthetic nurse practitioner who will discuss skin care issues, skin treatments, anti-aging tips and "the five things we should do for our skin daily, weekly and monthly."
A $20 fee, payable at the time of registration, covers the lunch cost. Registration fees may be paid online through the chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
Tickets will go on sale next week for the Jackson chamber's Movie Trivia Night scheduled for Sept. 25.
More information about the event will be announced in the near future.
