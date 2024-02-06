Cape Girardeaus mask manufacturer laments desire for 'cheap goods'

Rick Needham opened a mask-making facility, Patriot Medical Devices, in summer 2020 at 1823 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

At the factory's peak, three shifts employed more than 60 people making three-ply surgical masks.

Now, Needham told the Southeast Missourian, "We're running at less than a single shift" and he seems clear about the primary reason for the change.

"The U.S. is addicted to cheap goods, unfortunately, and we're not getting the buy-in from American customers that we anticipated," Needham said Friday from his office in California. "The Chinese are subsidizing masks at below our material cost and that makes it very tough to compete."

Patriot Medical Devices sells three-ply masks in various colors — white, blue, black and gray — in packages of 50 for $29.99. A package may be ordered online at www.patriotmedicaldevices.com.

Industry-wide problem

The nation's largest mask manufacturer, Florida-based DemeTech, shares Needham's concerns.

"The industry is in a situation where we are needed, there are shortages of masks, but we're all laying off our employees and sitting on huge inventories of products we can't sell," said Luis Arguello Jr., DemeTech's vice president.

Indeed, unsold inventory of current stock forced Needham to abandon a previously announced intention for PMD to shift into the production of N95 masks at the Cape Girardeau plant by the second quarter of 2021.

Cloth masks, the most inexpensive of face coverings, are more commonly worn now since the availability of vaccines in the U.S.

Health experts quoted by National Public Radio said cloth — even thick fabric — masks won't work against the current COVID variant.

"Cloth masks are not going to cut it with omicron," said Linsey Marr, a medical specialist at Virginia Tech, adding omicron spreads more quickly and efficiently than other known coronavirus variants and is extremely transmissible.