"Buckle up" is Eric King's advice for anyone planning to leave the security of a 9-to-5 job for the up-and-down roller-coaster ride of launching a startup business.

"You have to give up your nights and weekends for at least a year or two and completely focus," said King, a Kentucky native and 2004 Murray State University graduate.

King and his wife, Casey, a Pemiscot County, Missouri, native whom he met at Murray State, have launched two separate but intertwined businesses.

Eric King's outdoor furniture manufacturing business, Magnolia Bed Swings, located in rented space at 334 N. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, launched in 2019.

Casey's closely related enterprise, Magnolia Porch Swings, started four years earlier and is entirely online: www.magnoliaporchswings.com.

Woodworker Adam Walker of Cape Girardeau uses a "domino machine" to cut holes into a frame for a bed swing Tuesday. Jeff Long ~ semissourian.com

Success

The empirical data are difficult to ignore.

In 2015, the couple's first year, revenue produced by their website totaled $68,000.

Last year, revenue stood at $2.1 million — selling products online made by Eric King's business and that of other vendors.

"We shipped 270 swings in 2021 all over the U.S. — with most of our business in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and New York," he said, adding that through the website, orders were placed and fulfilled for swings for celebrity customers such as hockey superstar Wayne and Janet Gretzky — a gift for Janet's mother; singer Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa; former Miss Universe Olivia Culpa; and TV personality Elizabeth Hasselbeck.

The website's products, he added, have also been shipped internationally — to France, Germany and England.

Hockey great Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet, sit on a swing sold by Magnolia Porch Swings in this undated photo. Casey and Eric King of Jackson operate an online business for porch and bed swings from various vendors and also have a manufacturing plant located on Broadview Street in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

From here to there

Eric King, son of a police officer father and schoolteacher mother, armed with bachelor's and master's degrees from Murray State, worked in various health and safety roles in Louisville, Kentucky; Jackson, Tennessee; and Cape Girardeau.

"I've always had trouble working for other people (and) it's been an area of struggle for me," he said.

"In 2015, Casey and I decided to start an online business, thinking we could maybe make an additional $500 per month. By the next year, the website, which we built from scratch, was doing well enough that she could stay home," Eric King said, adding Casey had been teaching school in East Prairie, Missouri.

The couple had spent time researching entrepreneurial opportunities.

"We did a lot of deep dives into things we wanted to sell," King said, "and Casey narrowed our list down to two or three ideas and together we liked the idea of the bed/porch swing concept."

Eric said his wife concentrated on the website while he continued his consultant work — making bed swings when time permitted in the basement of their Jackson home.