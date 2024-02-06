All sections
BusinessApril 25, 2022

Cape Girardeau store has new owners

Blackbird Monogram and Gift, a store at 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau has come under new ownership. Amber Prasanphanich and Jennifer Icaza-Gast purchased the 3-year-old store from Cole and Nikki Burton on April 3, who are relocating to Spokane, Washington...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau's Blackbird Monogram and Gift is planning a grand reopening from 6 to 9 p.m. May 4. The store's owners, behind counter, are Amber Prasanphanich, left, and Jennifer Icaza-Gast. The owners' daughters stand in front of their mothers in this undated photo.
Cape Girardeau's Blackbird Monogram and Gift is planning a grand reopening from 6 to 9 p.m. May 4. The store's owners, behind counter, are Amber Prasanphanich, left, and Jennifer Icaza-Gast. The owners' daughters stand in front of their mothers in this undated photo.Facebook

Blackbird Monogram and Gift, a store at 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau has come under new ownership.

Amber Prasanphanich and Jennifer Icaza-Gast purchased the 3-year-old store from Cole and Nikki Burton on April 3, who are relocating to Spokane, Washington.

A grand reopening is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 4.

"Amber and I met because of our daughters who are in school together and quickly became friends," Icaza-Gast said.

"We thought (this business) would be super fun for our girls and help give them an idea of what being a part of a community is all about. It's never too early to lay the groundwork for having a strong business ethic that can carry them through life."

The venue specializes in jewelry, home decor, apparel plus a variety of gifts and collectible items which may be personalized.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

