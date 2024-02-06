Cape Girardeau store has new owners

"Amber and I met because of our daughters who are in school together and quickly became friends," Icaza-Gast said.

"We thought (this business) would be super fun for our girls and help give them an idea of what being a part of a community is all about. It's never too early to lay the groundwork for having a strong business ethic that can carry them through life."

The venue specializes in jewelry, home decor, apparel plus a variety of gifts and collectible items which may be personalized.

