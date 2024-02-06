All sections
BusinessOctober 23, 2023

Cape Girardeau restaurant rebrands

Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen will have a Halloween grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, inside Cape Girardeau City Centre, 2502 Tanner Drive. Cody Kelley — 2016 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and former sous chef for the former Gabriel's Food & Wine, now Pasta + Sauce — is the proprietor...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen opens on Halloween at City Centre in Cape Girardeau. The eatery has been rebranded from Ikhatta by A La Carte Catering.
Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen opens on Halloween at City Centre in Cape Girardeau. The eatery has been rebranded from Ikhatta by A La Carte Catering.Facebook

Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen will have a Halloween grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, inside Cape Girardeau City Centre, 2502 Tanner Drive.

Cody Kelley — 2016 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and former sous chef for the former Gabriel's Food & Wine, now Pasta + Sauce — is the proprietor.

Kelley told the Southeast Missourian that Encore Pizza is a culinary rebrand of his previous venture at the same location, an Indian fusion eatery known as Ikhatta by A La Carte Catering, which opened Feb. 3.

According to the establishment's Facebook page, Encore Pizza is a "locally owned scratch pizzeria and kitchen."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

