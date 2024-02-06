Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear sets records, wins awards

Miracle-Ear of Cape Girardeau at 1465 N. Kingshighway took home several honors during the hearing-aid corporation's annual convention Feb. 1, in Punta de Mita, Mexico.
Staff members were awarded a 2023 Charles Holland Award for customer devotion and high-quality service, and were named the Miracle-Ear Foundation Top Providers.
Store personnel are front-office specialists Amy Hopper and Barbara Kirn and hearing instrument specialists Kyle Griffin and Bridgette Swinford.
The Charles Holland Award recognizes 50 Amplifon stores across the 9,300 worldwide locations of Miracle-Ear's parent company Amplifon International. The Cape Girardeau store was one of four Miracle-Ear locations to earn the distinction for 2023.
In 2023, the store had its highest year in terms of individual sales, highest year-to-year increase in net revenue of 28.6% and became the first Southeast Missouri location to record over $600,000 in net revenue.
The Miracle-Ear Foundation Top Provider award is given annually to the store that ranks highest in an index of hearing aid fittings and fundraising for the charitable Miracle-Ear Foundation.
This organization provides hearing aid fittings to those who would otherwise be unable to afford them.
The Cape Girardeau franchise fit 30 individuals with no-cost hearing aids and raised $6,500 for the foundation in 2023.
"I am incredibly proud of all the work our Cape store put into having one of the best years ever within our franchise," Molly Hill Ford, managing partner of Miracle-Ear Centers Serving Southeast Missouri, said in a news release. "This is the kind of team you hope will work for you. They are not only the best at what they do, but they also have a sincere commitment to helping fit everyone who needs hearing aids regardless of their situation."
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.