Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear sets records, wins awards

Miracle-Ear of Cape Girardeau at 1465 N. Kingshighway took home several honors during the hearing-aid corporation's annual convention Feb. 1, in Punta de Mita, Mexico.

Staff members were awarded a 2023 Charles Holland Award for customer devotion and high-quality service, and were named the Miracle-Ear Foundation Top Providers.

Store personnel are front-office specialists Amy Hopper and Barbara Kirn and hearing instrument specialists Kyle Griffin and Bridgette Swinford.

The Charles Holland Award recognizes 50 Amplifon stores across the 9,300 worldwide locations of Miracle-Ear's parent company Amplifon International. The Cape Girardeau store was one of four Miracle-Ear locations to earn the distinction for 2023.

In 2023, the store had its highest year in terms of individual sales, highest year-to-year increase in net revenue of 28.6% and became the first Southeast Missouri location to record over $600,000 in net revenue.