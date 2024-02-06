Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Events Center, 777 Main St. Featured is a quality of life panel with guest speakers Liz Haynes of Old Town Cape; Jeff Rawson of rustmedia; Nate Saverino of Southeast Missouri State University Athletics; and Penny Williams, City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation. The program will be carried on Facebook Live. Light refreshments will be available.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Individual tickets for $45, or $360 for a table of eight.