All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 3, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Events Center, 777 Main St. Featured is a quality of life panel with guest speakers Liz Haynes of Old Town Cape; Jeff Rawson of rustmedia; Nate Saverino of Southeast Missouri State University Athletics; and Penny Williams, City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation. The program will be carried on Facebook Live. Light refreshments will be available...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Events Center, 777 Main St. Featured is a quality of life panel with guest speakers Liz Haynes of Old Town Cape; Jeff Rawson of rustmedia; Nate Saverino of Southeast Missouri State University Athletics; and Penny Williams, City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation. The program will be carried on Facebook Live. Light refreshments will be available.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Individual tickets for $45, or $360 for a table of eight.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

n

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce has two events this week:

  • Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Brass + Bone, 15 W. St. Joseph St.
  • Ribbon-cutting at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Mattingly Boxdorfer Dental, 22 S. West St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second...
BusinessNov. 14
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as its post-election...
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of serv...
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and bu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
BusinessNov. 12
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs and entrepreneurship in the digital age
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: SEEDS conference highlights the future of jobs and entrepreneurship in the digital age
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 11
Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
BusinessNov. 11
Gas prices should remain cyclical after election, analyst predicts
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
BusinessNov. 11
Luxury Clean chooses Cape Girardeau for first US location
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy