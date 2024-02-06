Cape Girardeau, Jackson chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its quarterly Brew & Business event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at BOLD Marketing, 1922 Independence St. BOLD Marketing and Rosati's Pizza are sponsors. The event is geared toward small businesses, identified as companies with 30 or fewer employees.
Jackson Homecomers will be held Tuesday, July 25, through Saturday, July 29. The 2023 festivities kickoff with an address by Mayor Dwain Hahs at 6 p.m. Tuesday in front of the old Cape Girardeau County courthouse. Events begin at 6 p.m. each day, and traffic will be diverted around the Homecomers site. Historic Homecomers sponsor is American Legion Post 158.
