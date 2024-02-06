All sections
BusinessJune 5, 2023
Cape Girardeau Burger King being remodeled
Midamerica Hotels is remodeling its Burger King outlet at 2346 Broadway, near the intersection with North Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau. Work began in mid-May and should be finished sometime in August, according to John Drury, Midamerica's vice president of construction...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Burger King, 2346 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, is undergoing remodeling. Midamerica Hotels expects completion by August.
Burger King, 2346 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, is undergoing remodeling. Midamerica Hotels expects completion by August.Jeff Long

Midamerica Hotels is remodeling its Burger King outlet at 2346 Broadway, near the intersection with North Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

Work began in mid-May and should be finished sometime in August, according to John Drury, Midamerica's vice president of construction.

"The store is about 14 years old and Burger King has a financial incentive program underway and (the chain) knows we're the type of company that likes to keep our properties up," Drury said.

"We had an opening in our construction schedule and we decided to do it," he added, saying the remodel is both of the interior and exterior of the eatery.

Drury indicated the exterior of its Cape Girardeau restaurant, at completion, will end up looking much like its new Jackson Burger King, which opened to the public late last month.

Drury said the drive-through is closed but the dining room remains open for now.

Once exterior work is completed, he said, work will commence on the inside of the restaurant.

Midamerica operates three dozen Burger King restaurants in four states: Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

