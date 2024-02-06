As winter stretches into the new year, it’s easy to find yourself dreaming of warmer days and new beginnings. Whether it’s giving your living room a fresh look or transforming your backyard into a retreat, the Cape Chamber Home + Outdoor Living Show is the perfect place to find inspiration for your next project.

Scheduled for Feb. 7–8, 2025, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, the event promises two full days of ideas and opportunities. From hands-on exhibits to expert advice and live demonstrations, attendees will discover ways to refresh their homes and outdoor spaces just in time for spring.

Doors open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with tickets priced at $5 for adults and free admission for children 12 and under with paid adult admission. Presented by Window World and Dutch Enterprises, the show features a variety of sponsors and exhibitors offering creative solutions and personalized guidance.

A Longstanding Tradition

For years, the Home + Outdoor Living Show has been a highlight of the season, and the Cape Chamber’s leadership is making 2025 even better. More than just a collection of booths, the event serves as a bridge between businesses and the community, showcasing innovations and building relationships that benefit Southeast Missouri.

A Platform for Businesses and the Community

For attendees, it’s a chance to explore new ideas and discover tools to enhance their daily lives. For businesses, it’s an invaluable opportunity to connect directly with people who are actively seeking products and services for their homes.

Chris Horrell, owner of Bug Zero and a spotlight sponsor, looks forward to the event every year. “The opportunity to meet potential clients from across the area at one location over a two-day period excites me,” he said. “Having high-quality vendors benefits everyone, and it’s a great way to share what we do as spring approaches.”

Mike Harper, owner of Window World and presenting sponsor, agreed. “I’m hoping to get some great leads from it,” Harper said. “I would love to see 5,000 people walk through the doors.”

Nick Reynolds, branch manager of Fortify Building Solutions, is one of the event sponsors and said he’s excited to see this event bring together innovative products, creative ideas and passionate people.

“It's a great opportunity to see the latest trends and connect with others in the industry,” Reynolds said.

Secure Your Spot

With booth space filling up quickly, businesses are encouraged to register soon to be part of this dynamic event. To learn more or reserve a booth, visit capechamber.com/home-show or call (573) 335-3312.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration or a chance to connect, the Cape Chamber Home + Outdoor Living Show is the place to be this February.