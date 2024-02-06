All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
Story Sponsored By Cape Chamber
Sponsored Story
BusinessJanuary 30, 2025

B Magazine: Sponsored: Cape Chamber Home + Outdoor Living Show: Your spring inspiration awaits

The Cape Chamber Home + Outdoor Living Show, set for Feb. 7-8, 2025, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, offers fresh ideas for home and garden enthusiasts. Enjoy exhibits, expert advice, and live demos.

Southeast Missourian

As winter stretches into the new year, it’s easy to find yourself dreaming of warmer days and new beginnings. Whether it’s giving your living room a fresh look or transforming your backyard into a retreat, the Cape Chamber Home + Outdoor Living Show is the perfect place to find inspiration for your next project.

Scheduled for Feb. 7–8, 2025, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, the event promises two full days of ideas and opportunities. From hands-on exhibits to expert advice and live demonstrations, attendees will discover ways to refresh their homes and outdoor spaces just in time for spring.

Doors open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with tickets priced at $5 for adults and free admission for children 12 and under with paid adult admission. Presented by Window World and Dutch Enterprises, the show features a variety of sponsors and exhibitors offering creative solutions and personalized guidance.

A Longstanding Tradition

For years, the Home + Outdoor Living Show has been a highlight of the season, and the Cape Chamber’s leadership is making 2025 even better. More than just a collection of booths, the event serves as a bridge between businesses and the community, showcasing innovations and building relationships that benefit Southeast Missouri.

A Platform for Businesses and the Community

For attendees, it’s a chance to explore new ideas and discover tools to enhance their daily lives. For businesses, it’s an invaluable opportunity to connect directly with people who are actively seeking products and services for their homes.

Chris Horrell, owner of Bug Zero and a spotlight sponsor, looks forward to the event every year. “The opportunity to meet potential clients from across the area at one location over a two-day period excites me,” he said. “Having high-quality vendors benefits everyone, and it’s a great way to share what we do as spring approaches.”

Mike Harper, owner of Window World and presenting sponsor, agreed. “I’m hoping to get some great leads from it,” Harper said. “I would love to see 5,000 people walk through the doors.”

Nick Reynolds, branch manager of Fortify Building Solutions, is one of the event sponsors and said he’s excited to see this event bring together innovative products, creative ideas and passionate people.

“It's a great opportunity to see the latest trends and connect with others in the industry,” Reynolds said.

Secure Your Spot

With booth space filling up quickly, businesses are encouraged to register soon to be part of this dynamic event. To learn more or reserve a booth, visit capechamber.com/home-show or call (573) 335-3312.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration or a chance to connect, the Cape Chamber Home + Outdoor Living Show is the place to be this February.

Story Tags
Business
Community
B Magazine
sponsored content
Cape Chamber
Related
BusinessJan. 30
Global shares mostly rise while some Asian markets stay clos...
BusinessJan. 30
B Magazine: Book Review: ‘The Creative Act: A Way of Being’ ...
BusinessJan. 29
Wall Street uncertain ahead of the Fed's rate decision and B...
BusinessJan. 28
Nvidia and other tech stocks win back some of Monday's sharp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mother, daughter prepare to open Christian bookstore
BusinessJan. 27
Mother, daughter prepare to open Christian bookstore
Gasoline prices steady, but diesel prices on rise
BusinessJan. 27
Gasoline prices steady, but diesel prices on rise
Tech stocks tumble as a Chinese competitor threatens to upend the AI industry; Nvidia down 17%
BusinessJan. 27
Tech stocks tumble as a Chinese competitor threatens to upend the AI industry; Nvidia down 17%
Wall Street edges back from its record
BusinessJan. 24
Wall Street edges back from its record
S&P 500 inches higher toward a record
BusinessJan. 23
S&P 500 inches higher toward a record
Netflix and AI excitement have Wall Street flirting with an all-time high
BusinessJan. 22
Netflix and AI excitement have Wall Street flirting with an all-time high
Wall Street begins Trump's second term with gains
BusinessJan. 21
Wall Street begins Trump's second term with gains
Illinois man picks Cape Girardeau for new Teriyaki Madness location
BusinessJan. 20
Illinois man picks Cape Girardeau for new Teriyaki Madness location
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy