Cape Chamber advises its members about Biden vaccine order

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is telling its members via email the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has granted a motion to stay the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order known as the "COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS)."

The order, published Nov. 5, was aimed at "protecting unvaccinated employees of large employers (100 or more employees) from the risk of contracting COVID-19," adding "covered employers must develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID vaccination policy." Exceptions may be made instead in adopting a policy requiring employees to either get vaccinated or start to undergo regular COVID testing and wear a face covering if unvaccinated.