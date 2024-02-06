All sections
BusinessNovember 22, 2021

Cape Chamber advises its members about Biden vaccine order

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College on Sept. 14 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Nov. 4 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College on Sept. 14 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Nov. 4 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.Matt Rourke ~ Associated Press, file

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is telling its members via email the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has granted a motion to stay the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order known as the "COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS)."

The order, published Nov. 5, was aimed at "protecting unvaccinated employees of large employers (100 or more employees) from the risk of contracting COVID-19," adding "covered employers must develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID vaccination policy." Exceptions may be made instead in adopting a policy requiring employees to either get vaccinated or start to undergo regular COVID testing and wear a face covering if unvaccinated.

On Nov. 12, the court ordered a stay and ordered OSHA to "take no steps to implement or enforce" the ETS "until further court order."

