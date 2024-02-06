Cape BBB: Email scams abound at Christmastime

The email looked legitimate.

One day back in September, the financial controller of a local company received what she thought was an email from the company's vacationing president.

It started with a simple, "Hi, are you in?" and displayed the CEO's name in the email's "from" line. To the controller, the email appeared to be from her boss because that was the way he began many of his messages.

However, the sender was an internet scammer, someone posing as the company president as part of email scam.

She replied "Yes," and a few minutes later received another email from the impostor.

"OK," it said. "I need you to process a wire transfer payment. Can I send the bank details? Let me know."

The controller complied with the request and wired more than $22,500 to a bank in New York later that day.

Subsequent emails requested additional transfers to different banks, totaling nearly $60,000. The controller executed the transfers, but this time the banks flagged the transactions as "suspicious" and stopped the transfers before they could be completed.

The company, which has not been publicly identified, contacted the FBI, which investigates tens of thousands of email scams against American businesses every year. At last report, the company has not recovered the $22,500 from the original wire transfer, and no arrests have been made.

A growing crime

Business email compromise, also known as BEC, is among the fastest-growing forms of crime against businesses, regardless of their size, according to Whitney Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau.

Whitney Quick

"From 2017 to 2018, the number of reported BEC scams reported to the BBB jumped from over 15,000 to more than 20,000 complaints," she said.

Last year, email scams cost U.S. businesses $1.3 billion. In the first five months of 2019, there were more than 10,000 cases of BEC in America resulting in $750 million in losses. At that rate, email scams this year will have cost U.S. businesses between $1.5 billion and $2 billion by the end of this month.